Nick Offer

Nick Offer is the head of London building services at WSP. Nick has over thirty years’ of building services consultancy experience, and has worked on some of the most high-profile projects in the UK in recent years. He previously worked for Arup, where led a 70-strong multi-disciplinary team on the Olympic village and was project director for building services at the Shard, where WSP was the structural engineer. Nick is a fully chartered engineer and a fellow member of the Chartered Institute of Building Services (CIBSE). He is a passionate engineer and believer in nurturing the next generation of engineers at WSP in London.