Noble Francis
With a Masters Degree and PhD in applied economics, Noble has over 10 years of experience producing economic forecasts. As Economics Director of the Construction Products Association, Noble has overseen all the Association’s economic publications including the Construction Industry Forecasts
Leaving the EU with no deal would be bad for the construction industry
With over 2.3 million jobs in construction, it is critical firms are still able to attract the skills, and trade in vital goods, that enable growth and encourage investment
The economics of recession: bouncing back?
Noble Francis on how the industry reacts to an economic downturn
CPA/Barbour ABI Index: A winter chill
Small falls highlight the usual slowdown at the end of the year, but there were wildly different fortunes across the different construction sectors
CPA/Barbour ABI Index: Housing rises, as commercial falls
Construction activity rose in November, although only one of the three construction sectors monitored – housing – grew, while commercial and infrastructure fell
CPA/Barbour ABI Index: Activity up against downward trend
Construction activity on the ground rose marginally in October after September’s sharp fall
CPA/Barbour ABI Index: EU referendum contract fall takes delayed effect
Activity on site remains high, but the fall in contract awards after the EU referendum is happening now
CPA/Barbour ABI Index: Bouncing back
New construction contract awards picked up in August, after the dip in July
CPA/Barbour ABI Index: How long will it last?
As growth slows, it is uncertain how long activity on the ground will stay at high levels
CPA/Barbour ABI Index: Shifting momentum
Activity on site has slowed compared with the first quarter, while the election result has provided no assistance
CPA/Barbour ABI Index: Yes, there’s growth, but clouds are gathering
Construction output and contract awards are up year-on-year, but there are key issues facing the sector
CPA/Barbour ABI Index: Mixed fortunes continue
The rise in orders in the year to March masks variation across the sectors
CPA/Barbour ABI Index: Variations from sector to sector
February’s index is up, following on from a rise in January, but sector performance varies
CPA/Barbour ABI Index: More contracts but mixed fortunes
January’s index is up but there are mixed fortunes across sectors
CPA/Barbour ABI Index: A mixed picture
November’s index is down but consumer spending is providing support
Economics: Stable, if only for now
Data suggests that activity won’t fall off a cliff but it will slow down in the next 12 months
Contract awards: Waiting for impact
Contract awards rose in June but that’s less of a surprise when we look at the sector driving that rise
What election?
Little evidence of election uncertainty according to latest indices with growth in contract awards across sectors
Business as usual
Housing and construction activity not affected by election uncertainty according to latest indices
Election hiatus
March sees stabilisation in monthly construction contract awards as general election approaches
Election uncertainty
Contract awards in February higher than a year earlier, pointing towards further growth