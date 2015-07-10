Paul McQuillan
Paul McQuillan is head of the Renewables Sector at EC Harris. Prior to joining EC Harris he spent the last 15 years at law firm Pinsent Masons where he jointly headed the renewable energy group. For the last 10 years he has worked predominantly on onshore and major offshore wind and other renewables projects, new build nuclear and CCGT power plant, port facilities, major biomass conversions to coal fired power plant and other emission reduction and retrofit projects, LNG and oil & gas facilities, pipelines, process plant and vessel building projects. This experience spans UK/Europe, Africa, Middle East, India and Asia Pacific. He speaks at conferences on energy matters and sits on industry working groups at Renewable UK and DECC.
- Features
Infrastructure: Offshore wind
Reduced costs and the ability to attract finance are critical to the viability of the UK wind industry, and with the government recently withdrawing onshore subsidies, the focus on offshore has never been greater
- Comment
Don't panic: Energy market reform can work
UK expertise in delivering complex energy projects will be in demand across the globe
- Comment
Slow drift to certainty over offshore wind projects
Well-publicised problems with off-shore wind may be obscuring progress over energy projects
- Comment
Getting energy investment is not rocket science
The government needs to provide the market confidence investors need to put money in to new infrastructure