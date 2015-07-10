Paul McQuillan

Paul McQuillan is head of the Renewables Sector at EC Harris. Prior to joining EC Harris he spent the last 15 years at law firm Pinsent Masons where he jointly headed the renewable energy group. For the last 10 years he has worked predominantly on onshore and major offshore wind and other renewables projects, new build nuclear and CCGT power plant, port facilities, major biomass conversions to coal fired power plant and other emission reduction and retrofit projects, LNG and oil & gas facilities, pipelines, process plant and vessel building projects. This experience spans UK/Europe, Africa, Middle East, India and Asia Pacific. He speaks at conferences on energy matters and sits on industry working groups at Renewable UK and DECC.