Pete Halsall
Pete Halsall is an experienced sustainable developer with a background in green development, construction and environmental engineering. He is chief executive of Beattie Passive - a Passivhaus building systems company and developer - and chair of the Good Homes Alliance and an advisor to the Technology Strategy Board. A co-founder and former MD of BioRegional Quintain, he led in the development of seminal zero carbon projects at One Brighton and Middlehaven. Pete is a graduate of Bath University and the Cranfield School of Management. He has worked in UK, US, China and Spain and is into yachting, walking, travelling, reading and eating!
Humanising city systems
There is a lot going on in the development of smart city concepts, but what are they prospects for us, mere humans?
Is research the answer to overheating in UK homes?
The scale of overheating in UK homes is truly shocking, its up to our industry to get the design and construction right
Smart buildings need smart people
Changes in building performance technology is a huge area of opportunity for architects and engineers entering the profession
We need a pan industry R&D fund
Overestimations of the energy performance of new homes are symptomatic of a wider problem in the industry
Housing a nation
Nobody has yet come up with a convincing way to solve the housing crisis, and now the problem has got so big we need a plan on a national scale to tackle it
Overheating: A new angle on the performance gap
Buildings are increasingly overheating in summer, a problem that we need to tackle now at the design stage