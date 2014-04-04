Pete Halsall

Pete Halsall is an experienced sustainable developer with a background in green development, construction and environmental engineering. He is chief executive of Beattie Passive - a Passivhaus building systems company and developer - and chair of the Good Homes Alliance and an advisor to the Technology Strategy Board. A co-founder and former MD of BioRegional Quintain, he led in the development of seminal zero carbon projects at One Brighton and Middlehaven. Pete is a graduate of Bath University and the Cranfield School of Management. He has worked in UK, US, China and Spain and is into yachting, walking, travelling, reading and eating!