Rob Charlton
Richard is an architect by profession and has spent over 20 years in the industry. He has designed and delivered a wide range of building types and in recent years has particularly focused on the education sector. In his day job. Richard is chief executive of _space group, which includes companies such as _space architecture, BIM technologies, Volula Offsite and BIMstore.co.uk. His personal drive is to see the construction industry deliver more value through innovation, technology and sustainability. Richard's interest in 3D design started around 15 years ago before the term Building Information Modelling existed. He now believes BIM can be the catalyst to change and improve our industry and help break down the traditional barriers which exist between professions to allow the industry to focus more on improving the performance and quality of the buildings we deliver. Richard has been involved in establishing BIMshow live, BIMcrunch.com and BIMcampus, all intended to spread the message and encourage new talent.
Keep looking to the future
Could we be designing building using gaming technology such as Minecraft? It seems anything is possible …
Delivering on our promises
BIM has led to some excellent networks and discussion groups, but we must remember that the reason for new technology is to improve outcomes
Prepare for generations X, Y and Z
The industry leaders of today have to embrace attitudes and skills across the generations otherwise our working practices are at risk of looking dated and irrelevant
Social media and BIM
BIM is being embraced by the social media generation and it is a disguse for a complete revolution in construction
The drive of your life
We’re so besotted with process that we’ve lost sight of the end product. We should learn from Formula One
Open mike: One for all
Each profession in this industry has at least one body to represent it, which just widens the gulfs between us all. What if we set up a collective body instead?