Robert Adam

Robert Adam is a director of ADAM Architecture, the largest firm specialising in traditional architecture and urban design in Europe. His work includes new private houses, commercial and public buildings, housing schemes and major urban extensions. Adam has been a RIBA councillor, an awards judge, a CABE panellist and has sat on government and charitable committees. He has also written and lectured extensively on architecture, urban design and heritage. His latest book is The Globalisation of Modern Architecture.