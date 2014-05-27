Robert Klaschka
Robert Klaschka is director of Studio Klaschka, a small architecture and design practice, which focuses on integrated working in a variety of sectors. He frequently speaks and writes about BIM in the UK, Europe and the US alongside other leaders in the field.
- Comment
We must deliver BIM Level 2 before moving on
We need to start treating the government’s 2016 deadline with the urgency it requires
- Comment
Cultural skills not technology skills are what the young bring to BIM
A simplified interpretation of youth culture is not going to attract the brightest minds into construction
- Comment
Sleepwalking into the next generation of BIM silos
We need to make a deliberate decision to store BIM information in open, free formats - not lock it away in corporate vaults
- Comment
Making BIM work for existing buildings
Adding performance data to existing models will save money in the long run – but will clients see the benefits?
- Comment
BIM standards are useless if they're not implemented
Clients are getting disillusioned about BIM because firms are misunderstanding or ignoring the requirements