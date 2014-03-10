Robin Nicholson

Robin Nicholson is a senior partner of Cullinan Studio, which he joined in 1979.

He is convenor of the inter-disciplinary construction industry think-tank, The Edge, and chairs the Cambridgeshire Quality Panel.

Robin is a board member of the National House Building Council, is one of the Design Council CABE’s design review chairs and sits on a number of research advisory boards.