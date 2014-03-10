Robin Nicholson
Robin Nicholson is a senior partner of Cullinan Studio, which he joined in 1979.
He is convenor of the inter-disciplinary construction industry think-tank, The Edge, and chairs the Cambridgeshire Quality Panel.
Robin is a board member of the National House Building Council, is one of the Design Council CABE’s design review chairs and sits on a number of research advisory boards.
Building a resilient future
What did we learn at Ecobuild about how buildings can be made to cope with rising temperatures?
How can we decide where to invest?
Major national decisions such as backing the injection of £43bn into HS2 seem to be made ad hoc
Who has a sustainable vision in this government?
The Autumn Statement failed to tackle the key challenges we face
Have we wasted the latest good crisis?
Exhortation changes little in this industry - challenges like mass retrofitting of housing depends on regulation
Getting it right in Brazil
This housing scheme in São Paulo demonstrates how sustainable, community-friendly development can be achieved
The power's in the community
Getting communities working together to harness renewable energy is the key to its success
Are international sporting events unsustainable?
Holding the 2022 World Cup in Qatar should make us question the carbon cost of sport