Sean Lockie

Sean Lockie is global head of sustainability and carbon management at Faithful+Gould, a division of Atkins. He holds a degree in planning and resource management and an MSc in sustainable development. He is a member of the BIFM and RICS and has nearly 20 years’ experience in the sustainability carbon management field, providing policy and project advice to a wide range of clients including; BAA, Barclays, Crossrail, Crown Estate, the Education Funding Agency, Network Rail, MetPolice, Marks & Spencer, Nokia, Sainsbury’s and RBS.