Sean Lockie
Sean Lockie is global head of sustainability and carbon management at Faithful+Gould, a division of Atkins. He holds a degree in planning and resource management and an MSc in sustainable development. He is a member of the BIFM and RICS and has nearly 20 years’ experience in the sustainability carbon management field, providing policy and project advice to a wide range of clients including; BAA, Barclays, Crossrail, Crown Estate, the Education Funding Agency, Network Rail, MetPolice, Marks & Spencer, Nokia, Sainsbury’s and RBS.
- Comment
Could embodied carbon be the answer to zero carbon homes?
Work for the RICS on a robust framework for measuring embodied carbon opens up a range of possibilities
- Comment
Green Deal is not the only way to fund emissions reductions
Just because few people are taking up the Green Deal offer doesn’t mean innovative finance solutions for energy efficiency are dead
- Comment
What does the Autumn Statement really mean for fuel bills?
Atkins’ Sean Lockie analyses last week’s changes to energy policy
- Comment
This is not just any supermarket
How did M&S’s team get their sustainable store in Cheshire Oaks to perform even better than intended?
- Comment
Allowable solutions are the only way to reach carbon reduction targets
In order to have zero carbon domestic buildings by 2016 and non-domestic by 2019 the CLG will have to work out the price of carbon per tonne under the framework
- Comment
We can deliver cost-effective schools while keeping BREEAM
The subtext to the debate over scrapping the BREEAM standard for school buildings is that it costs too much, but, says Sean Lockie, that ignores our ability to deliver schools efficiently
- News
How to survive the recession
The current economic climate is affecting the progress of sustainability in the UK