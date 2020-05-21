Selina Mason
Selina Mason is director of masterplanning at Lendlease
- Comment
Time to reinvent the suburbs
As city centres lose their lure, suburbia may need to adapt to a more rich mix of needs, says Lendlease’s Selina Mason
- Comment
What placemaking should mean for us as developers
Looking at loneliness in cities shows it is vital to create space where social connections can be made – and to do this, we need to listen
- Comment
About time too: Improving quality of life through design
Masterplanning is distinguished by a special dimension – and that’s time. Good placemaking can make our lives more efficient, especially for women
- Comment
A royal park, its art, and a city divided
Extreme differences between rich and poor can be found in so many parts of our cities
- Comment
Our cities in the UK can learn from Melbourne
Politicians should take a leaf out of the Australian city’s book and start to address liveability as a driver of change
- Comment
Beanbags and masterplanning
The home-from-home trend sweeping our public spaces shows that as living space in big cities grows more dense, people are crying out for areas to relax and socialise
- Comment
A trail of two cities: what London could learn from Milan
London’s North Circular and Milan’s equivalent Tangenziale reveal a lot about how the two cities function – and Milan’s messy local logic has much to teach us
- Comment
As cities become more densely populated, we must ensure buildings offer more for the people within them
Why are some of the world’s greatest cities also the loneliest? Selina Mason believes designers and planners can do much to help
- Comment
London's population is on the rise – so how can we ensure good growth?
We need masterplans that are designed to encourage and facilitate daily contact, says Lendlease’s Selina Mason