Steve Beechey
Steve was appointed to his current role at Wates in 2010, following a career in construction spanning two decades. He has been instrumental in developing Wates’ market-leading Adapt School Solutions model, which is designed to provide the next generation of inspiring, cost effective schools. Steve also has responsibility for investments across the Wates Group, which are focused around social infrastructure.
Up against a brick wall
With school buildings crumbling faster than we can maintain or replace them, how will we cope with the looming bulge in the school-age population?
School data delay jeopardises government's work on education estate
The government is to be applauded for putting £2bn more into school building but needs to deliver on better information
A mixed school report
December’s progress report into school procurement went largely unnoticed – but if the UK is to provide the education places its population needs, both the government and the industry need to sit up and pay attention
Think small
At last this government has promised big sums for infrastructure but, says Stephen Beechey, opportunities will be missed if it can’t trust those at a local level to make any spending decisions
TIF of the iceberg
Battersea’s Nine Elms development has got the green light to use tax-increment financing. Does this mean the industry has overcome the funding impasse?
BIM and education
As the education sector comes closer to embracing BIM, Stephen Beechey looks at how this may affect the school building sector over the next few years
Two cheers for PF2
We at last have the long-awaited successor to the private finance initiative - and jolly good it is too. Unfortunately, it falls short on specifics, especially on funding
School building: United we stand
The Education Funding Agency’s baseline school designs have opened up divisions between architects and contractors when what is needed is greater collaboration
PSBP: Invest wisely in education
A new academic year begins but we are still in the dark as to how the Priority Schools Building Programme will be funded - so here’s a few ideas for a fairer, more balanced system
UK guarantees: a boost for the industry?
The UK Guarantees scheme was supposed to provide a much needed boost for the industry, but it will not benefit the small-scale projects that need funding the most
And we're off... Or are we?
The starter’s gun has sounded and the race for PSBP work is finally underway. But, with questions left unanswered, contractors may find themselves left on the starting line
Osborne's Budget: The sound of silence
On Budget day our industry waited to hear the chancellor announce bold moves to unblock the pipeline of sorely needed social infrastructure projects. It’s still waiting, says Steve Beechey
PFI: Long live the reformation
The PFI model is seriously damaged but now isn’t the time to throw the baby out with the bathwater, says Steve Beechey of Wates