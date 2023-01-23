Steven Carey
Steven Carey is a partner in the construction, engineering and projects team at Charles Russell Speechlys
Concurrent delay: get your retaliation in first
A recent case demonstrates an altered approach to concurrent delay that moves away from the ‘first in time’ approach
Are you set to pay the cost of the cladding crisis?
The new Building Safety Act will hugely affect firms’ potential liability for cladding costs in the wake of Grenfell
Experts in two minds – but within one firm
A recent appeal case looked at whether a company can provide expert services in claims for and against the same party
International arbitration – which system of law applies?
A recent Supreme Court ruling clarifies how to determine which country’s legal system should apply to an arbitration under an international construction contract
Insolvent companies are not barred from adjudication
The Supreme Court has ruled that the insolvency set-off rules do not trump the right to adjudication
Contractual confusion: What have you agreed?
Steven Carey looks at the confusion that can arise when parties are not clear about what contractual terms have been agreed
Don’t touch those defects
Steven Carey examines the feasibility of applying for an injunction to restrain a replacement subcontractor from rectifying defects
Mears v Costplan: Identifying practical completion
Steven Carey looks at one of the first cases to apply the recent Mears vs Costplan ruling on identifying practical completion
Legal: What happens when an architect changes your design without telling you
Steven Carey reviews a recent case about an architect found negligent for changing a design without the clients’ consent
Legal: Cost conscious
Steven Carey looks at how third-party funding and ATE insurance can help lighten the financial burden of litigation
Legal: operating under-covered
Steven Carey looks at problems in obtaining professional indemnity insurance for cladding-related work in the wake of the Grenfell fire
Legal: Timing is everything
A recent judgment looks at the age-old question of when a cause of action accrues – alter it at your peril
Legal blog: how not to meet a sticky end
Steven Carey explains why the Court of Appeal ruled that the need for payless notices applies to final payments as well as interim ones
Legal blog: Ways of escape - undoing PFI
Steven Carey wonders how Labour’s proposal to bring PFI schemes back ‘in house’ could possibly be implemented
If the advice isn’t right
Construction professionals often give advice on the best course of action in a construction project. However, if such advice is wrong, for what losses could the consultant be liable?
Absent friends
When a contractor goes into liquidation, can an employer avoid paying them a previously certified sum? A recent case provides guidance
Multi-party problems
Construction defects and multi-party proceedings – can there be an easy win for the employer?
Subrogation: Not so plain sailing
Subrogation and issues of joint insurance often arise when drafting construction contracts. What guidance can a judgment involving a hired boat offer in these areas?
Don’t stray from the path
Not acting under strict terms of a contract? Beware - it’s sometimes hard to get back on the straight and narrow
How not to do it
Having terms of the main contract in a subcontract is a common practice, but poor drafting can mean it does not have the intended effect