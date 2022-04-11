Suzannah Nichol

Suzannah Nichol is the chief executive of the National Specialist Contractors’ Council (NSCC), the representative umbrella organisation for building specialist organisations within the UK construction industry. Suzannah has developed the NSCC into an effective and recognised lobbying organisation and is responsible for leading campaigns on fair payment, pre-qualification and training. With a BA Honours in building management and technology from Liverpool University, Suzannah began her career in construction as a site engineer with Lovell Construction before qualifying as a health and safety professional and moving to Bovis Engineering and then the Construction Confederation as its director of Health and Safety. Suzannah was awarded an MBE in 2005 for services to the construction industry and was recognised as one of Timewise Jobs top 50 Power Part Time leaders in 2012.