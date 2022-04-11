Suzannah Nichol
Suzannah Nichol is the chief executive of the National Specialist Contractors’ Council (NSCC), the representative umbrella organisation for building specialist organisations within the UK construction industry. Suzannah has developed the NSCC into an effective and recognised lobbying organisation and is responsible for leading campaigns on fair payment, pre-qualification and training. With a BA Honours in building management and technology from Liverpool University, Suzannah began her career in construction as a site engineer with Lovell Construction before qualifying as a health and safety professional and moving to Bovis Engineering and then the Construction Confederation as its director of Health and Safety. Suzannah was awarded an MBE in 2005 for services to the construction industry and was recognised as one of Timewise Jobs top 50 Power Part Time leaders in 2012.
- Comment
Time to open our doors and show next generation what construction has to offer
Schools and colleges told us that they need more notice so we are starting the countdown to Open Doors 2023 now
- Comment
Open Doors is a chance to recruit the next generation to construction
For a week in October young people will be invited to see behind the site hoardings - play your part and register to get involved
- Comment
We have not seen the construction sector work together like this before
Build UK’s chief executive on the industry’s co-ordinated response to the coronavirus outbreak
- Comment
Support your supply chain
According to Building’s new white paper, specialists fear the pain is about to get even worse - which makes the issue of fair payment more critical than ever, says Suzannah Nichol
- Comment
Value discount payments are counterproductive
Passing pain down the supply chain is harming the whole industry
- Comment
Cards on the table
The time for bickering is over - anyone who wants a CSCS card can get one and, if we want a workforce of true quality, that should be everyone