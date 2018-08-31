Tom Broughton
Tom Broughton is managing director of Assemble Media Group
Contact info
- Comment
Leader: Let’s get radical
Modular construction is being touted as the as way forward for housing build, but the market is still waiting for the breakthrough product
- Comment
No time-wasters, please
As political own-goals go, this is one of the biggest of the lot
- Comment
The not so new kids on the block
Smaller consultancies’ larger mid-sized competitors have a choice to make: continue going global or get down on the ground on service and price to win
- Comment
Running for cover
Rising premiums are set to continue for all after Grenfell, along with increased scrutiny and bureaucracy. The fear is that the problems will get worse before they get better
- Comment
We can arm ourselves against Brexit through public service investment
Next week the country takes to the polls for local elections, and the results will have a significant impact on future investment in construction and housing
- Comment
Contractor bashing does nobody any good
While subcontractors have been treated badly and payment terms need to be improved, the public humiliation of contractors is a step too far, says Tom Broughton
- Comment
Jam tomorrow - but it's bread and butter today
As the core contracting sector gets to grips with what has happened in the first three months of this year, you can hardly blame them for taking a more cautious approach
- Comment
Don't just stand there, do something
It’s difficult not to get angry with the government when you consider what is happening to businesses in this sector as a consequence of Carillion’s collapse. It’s simply not right
- Comment
Leader: Behind closed doors
We’ll doubtless see promises of headline-grabbing structural changes in the anticipated Hackitt report. But will changes receive the backing they need?
- Comment
Building Your Future - mapping the challenges
This week, Building launches its “Your Future” campaign as we celebrate our 175th anniversary year
- Comment
Leader: Russian courage
Is Theresa May politically brave enough to implement far-reaching reforms to unseat housebuilders? Well, if she’s prepared to take on Putin, maybe she is
- Comment
Leader: Game over
We’ve heard it all this week. All, that is, except a commitment from the government to spend considerably more cash to boost the housing sector and fundamentally change the way we build
- Comment
Leader: Backwards momentum
Stunted development plans in north London borough could have implications for developer-local government relationships
- Comment
Leader: Contracting - it's a fine line
The debate about margins has come into sharper focus in recent weeks, but the industry should be wary about disrupting an underlying positive culture
- Comment
Leader: Your weekly pick-me-up
Despite the series of negative stories, the glass may finally be looking half full again for the sector
- Comment
Leader: Carillion's hubris
An interview with former Carillion boss John McDonough in in 2003 highlighed how Carillion’s set up was set to change from contractor to service provider. The irony, in hindsight, is striking, writes Tom Broughton
- Comment
Leader: A hell of a mess
Jobs, businesses and livelihoods are on the line. It’s time for the team picking over Carillion’s corpse to step up and find practical ways to safeguard the supply chain
- Comment
Leader: That sinking feeling
In this week’s leader: the Carillion saga continues, and Dame Judith Hackitt calls for a major overhaul of building regulations in her interim report
- Comment
Join the conversation
Looking back on 2017, perhaps the kindest thing we can say about it was that it was underwhelming
- Comment
Get the shredder out
The CITB needs more than a bit of a shake-up to make it function for the companies it serves