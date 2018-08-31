Tom Broughton

Tom Broughton

Tom Broughton is managing director of Assemble Media Group

Contact info

Email:
tom.broughton@assemblemediagroup.co.uk
    Leader: Let’s get radical

    2018-08-31T06:00:00

    Modular construction is being touted as the as way forward for housing build, but the market is still waiting for the breakthrough product

    No time-wasters, please

    2018-05-31T06:00:00

    As political own-goals go, this is one of the biggest of the lot

    The not so new kids on the block

    2018-05-18T06:00:00

    Smaller consultancies’ larger mid-sized competitors have a choice to make: continue going global or get down on the ground on service and price to win

    Running for cover

    2018-05-11T06:00:00

    Rising premiums are set to continue for all after Grenfell, along with increased scrutiny and bureaucracy. The fear is that the problems will get worse before they get better

    We can arm ourselves against Brexit through public service investment

    2018-04-27T06:00:00

    Next week the country takes to the polls for local elections, and the results will have a significant impact on future investment in construction and housing

    Contractor bashing does nobody any good

    2018-04-20T06:00:00

    While subcontractors have been treated badly and payment terms need to be improved, the public humiliation of contractors is a step too far, says Tom Broughton

    Jam tomorrow - but it's bread and butter today

    2018-04-13T06:00:00

    As the core contracting sector gets to grips with what has happened in the first three months of this year, you can hardly blame them for taking a more cautious approach

    Don't just stand there, do something

    2018-03-29T10:24:00

    It’s difficult not to get angry with the government when you consider what is happening to businesses in this sector as a consequence of Carillion’s collapse. It’s simply not right

    Leader: Behind closed doors

    2018-03-23T06:30:00

    We’ll doubtless see promises of headline-grabbing structural changes in the anticipated Hackitt report. But will changes receive the backing they need?

    Building Your Future - mapping the challenges

    2018-03-16T06:00:00

    This week, Building launches its “Your Future” campaign as we celebrate our 175th anniversary year

    Leader: Russian courage

    2018-03-16T06:00:00

    Is Theresa May politically brave enough to implement far-reaching reforms to unseat housebuilders? Well, if she’s prepared to take on Putin, maybe she is

    Leader: Game over

    2018-03-09T06:30:00

    We’ve heard it all this week. All, that is, except a commitment from the government to spend considerably more cash to boost the housing sector and fundamentally change the way we build

    Leader: Backwards momentum

    2018-03-02T06:30:00

    Stunted development plans in north London borough could have implications for developer-local government relationships

    Leader: Contracting - it's a fine line

    2018-02-23T06:30:00

    The debate about margins has come into sharper focus in recent weeks, but the industry should be wary about disrupting an underlying positive culture

    Leader: Your weekly pick-me-up

    2018-02-02T06:30:00

    Despite the series of negative stories, the glass may finally be looking half full again for the sector

    Leader: Carillion's hubris

    2018-01-26T06:00:00

    An interview with former Carillion boss John McDonough in in 2003 highlighed how Carillion’s set up was set to change from contractor to service provider. The irony, in hindsight, is striking, writes Tom Broughton

    Leader: A hell of a mess

    2018-01-19T06:00:00

    Jobs, businesses and livelihoods are on the line. It’s time for the team picking over Carillion’s corpse to step up and find practical ways to safeguard the supply chain

    Leader: That sinking feeling

    2018-01-05T07:00:00

    In this week’s leader: the Carillion saga continues, and Dame Judith Hackitt calls for a major overhaul of building regulations in her interim report

    Join the conversation

    2017-12-15T07:00:00

    Looking back on 2017, perhaps the kindest thing we can say about it was that it was underwhelming

    Get the shredder out

    2017-12-01T05:00:00

    The CITB needs more than a bit of a shake-up to make it function for the companies it serves

