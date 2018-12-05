Tony Bingham

Tony Bingham is an arbitrator, adjudicator, mediator and barrister. Each of those involves dispute management, decision making, and dispute resolution. As well as that, he is a writer, commentator and lecturer.

    I’m a contractor... get me out of here!

    2018-12-05T06:00:00

    Tony Bingham cheers the appeal court judges who have hacked away 20 years growth of confusion around payment notices

    Procuring our safety

    2017-09-14T06:00:00

    Procurement issues lie at the root of the Grenfell Tower tragedy, argues our legal columnist: it’s dangerous for architects and engineers to cede control of how their specification is implemented

    Still beating the drum

    2017-04-21T07:00:00

    In his first column, in April 1987, our legal columnist, criticised the CITB levy. As a new training charge looms, he assesses the 30 years since: ‘disputomania’, adjudication, and what happens next

    Who gets the bill?

    2017-03-02T06:00:00

    A collapsed tunnel on a hydroelectric scheme left the contractor and employer in dispute about who should pay to have it rectified. So where does liability lie?

    Playing the game

    2017-01-30T15:13:00

    A recent TCC case shows how the back and forth between contractor and employer around payment notices can descend into a parlour game

    Trump? Oh no it isn’t. Oh yes it is!

    2017-01-06T06:00:00

    So much of the world - and construction in particular - looks like the back end of a panto horse. Imagine if we had a powerful, no-nonsense wheeler-dealer taking over the reins…

    Third time lucky?

    2016-12-02T06:00:00

    Here’s a case that shows up the sheer muddle that is the Construction Act’s payment rules. They need to be rewritten - only not by those who made such a mess of it on the first two attempts

    The book group

    2016-11-04T06:00:00

    Thinking about getting in some early Christmas shopping? Here are some thoughts on two new publications on construction law, available now

    Questioning expert witnesses

    2016-10-04T12:17:00

    When an expert witness - a guardian of trust and knowledge - is proved wrong in court, it is tempting to try to turn psychologist and wonder what was going through his head

    Hot tubbing: Rub-a-dub-dub

    2016-09-01T06:00:00

    Hot tubbing, where experts give evidence concurrently, is all the rage in Australia. Now it could be heading to these shores – except that it’s been here for 18 years already

    Collaboration express line

    2016-08-02T10:56:00

    Once I was a sceptic about ‘collaboration’ but I have realised that it’s all just common sense

    Mental health issues: Turn the lights on

    2016-06-27T11:45:00

    The industry must make progress on ensuring employees’ mental wellbeing – or brace itself for a rush of legal claims

    Adjudication: The list’s the thing…

    2016-05-04T06:00:00

    As we celebrated 400 years since the Bard’s death last month, a High Court case reminds us how important it is to ask the right questions

    Contracts: Not so fast

    2016-03-30T11:01:00

    Here’s a case about a Porsche dealer that promised a customer he was first in the queue for a rare GT3 - but then sold it to somebody else

    Ready for a reboot?

    2016-03-04T06:00:00

    Adjudication, introduced as a quick-fix solution, has become blighted by tactical game playing. Perhaps it’s time to shake things up again

    Adjudication: Muddling through

    2016-02-04T06:00:00

    A messy contract need not stop an adjudicator deciding the dispute – as long as they have jurisdiction

    Arbitration: New toys for the new year

    2016-01-08T06:00:00

    The RICS and CIArb have re-branded arbitration. I like it

    Christmas stuffing

    2015-12-04T10:11:00

    For those wondering what to put in their loved ones’ Xmas stocking this year, here are two page-turners about adjudication that will leave them feeling satisfyingly replete

    But the levy was dry …

    2015-11-03T15:14:00

    The CITB should be a vehicle for world-class training but for over 50 years the levy has created resentment. It’s time for a rethink. However, current plans for reform do not go far enough

    In the right spirit

    2015-10-02T09:22:00

    A High Court judge had to remind the parties in a recent case what adjudication was for - not a gladiatorial legal arena but a quick fix

