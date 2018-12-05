Tony Bingham
Tony Bingham is an arbitrator, adjudicator, mediator and barrister. Each of those involves dispute management, decision making, and dispute resolution. As well as that, he is a writer, commentator and lecturer.
I’m a contractor... get me out of here!
Tony Bingham cheers the appeal court judges who have hacked away 20 years growth of confusion around payment notices
Procuring our safety
Procurement issues lie at the root of the Grenfell Tower tragedy, argues our legal columnist: it’s dangerous for architects and engineers to cede control of how their specification is implemented
Still beating the drum
In his first column, in April 1987, our legal columnist, criticised the CITB levy. As a new training charge looms, he assesses the 30 years since: ‘disputomania’, adjudication, and what happens next
Who gets the bill?
A collapsed tunnel on a hydroelectric scheme left the contractor and employer in dispute about who should pay to have it rectified. So where does liability lie?
Playing the game
A recent TCC case shows how the back and forth between contractor and employer around payment notices can descend into a parlour game
Trump? Oh no it isn’t. Oh yes it is!
So much of the world - and construction in particular - looks like the back end of a panto horse. Imagine if we had a powerful, no-nonsense wheeler-dealer taking over the reins…
Third time lucky?
Here’s a case that shows up the sheer muddle that is the Construction Act’s payment rules. They need to be rewritten - only not by those who made such a mess of it on the first two attempts
The book group
Thinking about getting in some early Christmas shopping? Here are some thoughts on two new publications on construction law, available now
Questioning expert witnesses
When an expert witness - a guardian of trust and knowledge - is proved wrong in court, it is tempting to try to turn psychologist and wonder what was going through his head
Hot tubbing: Rub-a-dub-dub
Hot tubbing, where experts give evidence concurrently, is all the rage in Australia. Now it could be heading to these shores – except that it’s been here for 18 years already
Collaboration express line
Once I was a sceptic about ‘collaboration’ but I have realised that it’s all just common sense
Mental health issues: Turn the lights on
The industry must make progress on ensuring employees’ mental wellbeing – or brace itself for a rush of legal claims
Adjudication: The list’s the thing…
As we celebrated 400 years since the Bard’s death last month, a High Court case reminds us how important it is to ask the right questions
Contracts: Not so fast
Here’s a case about a Porsche dealer that promised a customer he was first in the queue for a rare GT3 - but then sold it to somebody else
Ready for a reboot?
Adjudication, introduced as a quick-fix solution, has become blighted by tactical game playing. Perhaps it’s time to shake things up again
Adjudication: Muddling through
A messy contract need not stop an adjudicator deciding the dispute – as long as they have jurisdiction
Arbitration: New toys for the new year
The RICS and CIArb have re-branded arbitration. I like it
Christmas stuffing
For those wondering what to put in their loved ones’ Xmas stocking this year, here are two page-turners about adjudication that will leave them feeling satisfyingly replete
But the levy was dry …
The CITB should be a vehicle for world-class training but for over 50 years the levy has created resentment. It’s time for a rethink. However, current plans for reform do not go far enough
In the right spirit
A High Court judge had to remind the parties in a recent case what adjudication was for - not a gladiatorial legal arena but a quick fix