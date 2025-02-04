Vinci has been picked to build the first phase of a £350m regeneration scheme in Stockport.

The French contractor is understood to have beaten Willmott Dixon for the job to kick off work on the mixed-use Stockport 8 scheme, which is being developed by Stockport Mayoral Development Corporation (MDC) and ECF, a joint venture between Homes England, Legal & General and Muse.

Designed by Shedkm, the development will see around 1,300 homes built next to the town’s famous grade II*-listed railway viaduct.

Paul Richards, deputy chief executive of Stockport Council and chief executive of Stockport MDC, said: “We’re pleased to welcome Vinci to the project as a key delivery partner and look forward to working together to bring this new neighbourhood to life – one that will set new standards for sustainable, community-focused urban living.”

Work on site is expected to start next spring with the demolition of an existing bus depot.

A planning application for the scheme was submitted in December last year with a decision expected in the spring.

The plans aim to recreate a residential neighbourhood which once existed around the arches of the viaduct, which was built in 1840 and is still one of the largest brick structures in the country.

The proposals are the latest phase of a £500m masterplan aiming to transform Stockport with new sustainable housing and green spaces which has already seen construction start on 1,200 homes. This masterplan is itself a key element of a wider £1bn investment into the town centre.

Along with new homes, the Stockport 8 scheme would contain ground floor office and community space, new public realm spaces and walking routes.

Buildings would have green roofs and a high level of energy efficiency with the proposals also including electric vehicle charging points and cycle parking.

The project team so far also includes cost consultant Arcadis, landscape architect Planit, planning consultant Deloitte and project manager Walker Sime, highways consultant Arup and MEP engineer Tace.