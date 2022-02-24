Barny Evans
Barny Evans is technical director of energy, waste and sustainable places at WSP
- Comment
Must we leave heat networks behind?
Systems using centralised plant were meant to be the future, until their carbon intensity put paid to that. But are heat pumps always better?
- Comment
Tech could finally make new homes sexy
Tech is a major attraction of new homes, but the stigma of perceived poor build-quality is still there
- Comment
If we fail to see the role of planning and design in places, we will never solve the productivity debate
Productivity improvement is the only real way to pay ourselves more, says WSP’s Barny Evans
- Comment
There is only one path to decarbonising heat – we must realise that now
The only way to decarbonise heat generation is by going all-electric, says Barny Evans. And we need to start working on it now.
- Comment
Solving the CO2 problem: Buildings in a post-carbon world
Reducing CO2 emissions has long been top of the agenda across sectors. But do we now have the tools to fundamentally solve this problem? Barny Evans thinks so
- Comment
What should the building sector be doing for air quality?
The war on air quality will be won, but at the current rate there will be plenty of casualties along the way.
- Comment
Overheating, the beginning of the end?
The days of homes overheating could be drawing to an end as low carbon design starts to become obsolete
- Comment
Should energy use be increased if it boosts productivity?
When thinking about the function of a particular building it is important to remember sometimes increasing energy use may be beneficial
- Comment
Changes to the Renewable Heat Incentive
There are two key areas the government should consider in the Renewable Heat Incentive review
- Comment
Sapping energy: How to react to new energy regulations
Developers and property managers take note: new regulations will affect your energy performance certificate for existing buildings
- Comment
Will mainstream developments go off-grid?
Up to now problems with onsite energy generation and storage have been barriers to going off grid, but several factors could be about to change the status quo
- Comment
London's energy policies may not actually improve air quality
Reducing air polution is a priority for the London mayor, but he needs advisers to really think through how to tailor renewable energy for the specific needs of the capital
- Comment
Zero carbon lives on in London
How to make zero carbon work for homes in the capital
- Comment
Renewables: Great expectations?
2015 seemed like a bad year for renewables – but was it? And what can we expect in 2016?
- Comment
Overheating in homes: The hot topic
What is overheating in homes it and how can the industry deal with it?
- Comment
Out of the frying pan, into a flat
Overheating in homes, particularly in city flats, is increasingly common
- Comment
Can rooftop solar work on commercial buildings?
The current vogue for PV on domestic roofs needs to be extended to the nation’s commercial building stock
- Comment
On site renewables - how do the technologies compare?
A quick guide to the main on-site renewable energy technologies and the challenges they present
- Comment
Creating the all-electric city
Lets start the journey now to build cleaner, healthier cities
- Comment
Rocking down to electric avenue?
What are the implications of a widespread electrification of cities?