Ben Derbyshire
Ben Derbyshire is managing partner of HTA Design, a design-based consultancy to the housing industry, specialising in placemaking, providing community engagement, project management, master planning, urban design, architecture, landscape design, planning, environmental sustainability, graphics and web design. Ben took over as chairman of the Housing Forum in April 2013, and is also a board member for Design for Homes and the New London Sounding Board. He has been appointed to the design review panels of the GLA Custom Build programme and Urban Design London.
- Comment
Time for a change
Harry Rich was unable to drive the necessary reform at RIBA, his departure is an opportunity
- Comment
Announcing: the Home Performance Label consortium
Be part of the group that develops HPL into an established industry tool for the labelling and promotion of better-performing homes
- Comment
London needs to fix its relationship with the green belt
Despite housing minister Brandon Lewis’ comments, the counties surrounding London cannot be protected from its growth
- Comment
Why RIBA needs serious reform
New RIBA Council member Ben Derbyshire on why he stood - and what he wants to do
- Comment
Fears over towers miss the point
Super-dense schemes can work in London as long as they reinforce street spaces
- Comment
What eighteenth century Rome can teach us about making places
Why generating ‘street life’ - in all its senses - is the key to building successful cities
- Comment
Why I'm running for RIBA Council
Architect Ben Derbyshire on why he and fellow architects Andy von Bradsky and John Assael are aiming to reform the RIBA
- Comment
What I really think about off-site manufacture
HTA’s Ben Derbyshire on why Eric Pickles needs to look beyond just prefab to tackle the nation’s housing crisis
- Comment
What has happened to landscaping in housing developments?
Busy housebuilders are ignoring the detailed specification of landscaping that is so important in making a scheme a success
- Comment
Supurbia: What is the real potential of London's outer boroughs?
London’s suburbs could be transformed - and 20,000 homes a year built in the process
- Comment
A new vision for architecture
To rebuild the profession’s relevance architects must embrace a role as designers in industry
- Comment
An architectural renaissance is possible
In the second of a three-part series, Ben Derbyshire says why the profession could be about to regain its clout
- Comment
The decline and fall of architecture
The first of three blogs on the role of architecture in the modern econony examines the causes of the profession’s fall from grace
- Comment
Why new home labelling is my New Year's resolution
With concerted government and industry effort, 2014 could be a landmark year for housing
- Comment
The ABC of growth
The only way to tackle the nimbys and build more homes is through more planning, not less
- Comment
The very model of a modern major housing politician
We need a new generation of pro-housing politicians. What should they look like?
- Comment
Housing challenge requires whole new politics
Are the current crop of politicians up to the task of solving the UK housing crisis?
- Comment
All frame and no work
We need to overhaul EU procurement processes which are slow, inefficient and expensive
- Comment
Repair the damage to the private rental sector
Politicians need to do more to stimulate much-needed growth in the private rental sector
- Comment
Bringing house buying into the digital age
Improving the quality of new homes, the choice available, and the purchasing experience would help get the public on the side of housebuilding