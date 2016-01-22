Ben Derbyshire

Ben Derbyshire is managing partner of HTA Design, a design-based consultancy to the housing industry, specialising in placemaking, providing community engagement, project management, master planning, urban design, architecture, landscape design, planning, environmental sustainability, graphics and web design. Ben took over as chairman of the Housing Forum in April 2013, and is also a board member for Design for Homes and the New London Sounding Board. He has been appointed to the design review panels of the GLA Custom Build programme and Urban Design London.