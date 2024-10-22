The Building Magazine quiz is returning in 2024.

The quiz, which is being held in partnership with Turner & Townsend alinea and Fieldfisher, is set to take place for the second year running on 28 November 2024.

The event will be held at Riverbank House, 2 Swan Lane, London, EC4R 3TT, with the evening’s activities kicking off at 6pm.

Pit your wits against other construction and property professionals and support our chosen charity the Epilepsy Society.

The Epilepsy Society is the UK’s only charity transforming the lives of people with epilepsy through world-leading research, advocacy and care.

Through cutting-edge research, campaigns, information resources and expert care, the charity works for everyone affected by epilepsy in the UK, with a vision of a world where epilepsy is irrelevant and people with epilepsy lead the lives they want to lead.

Last year, the night was part of wider efforts to support PAPYRUS UK - a charity for the prevention of young suicide - which saw more than £250,000 raised.

Beer, wine, food, and live entertainment are all included in the ticket prices.

Tickets are on sale now, with a table of 10 on sale for £650, while individual tickets cost £70 each.