Hundreds of construction professionals attended the event looking to explore solutions for the built environment

National Infrastructure Commission chair Sir John Armitt headlined an impressive line-up at the inaugural Building the Future conference yesterday.

More than 400 built environment professionals gathered to hear from Armitt, fellow keynote speakers Katy Dowding, president and chief executive of Skanska UK, and Martha Tsigkari, head of the applied R+D group at Foster + Partners, as well as three expert panels.

The conference, held at Church House in Westminster, marked a key milestone for Building’s Building the Future Commission initiative - with the Commission’s interim findings revealed.

Attendees were also given an exclusive first-look at two special Commission reports on the English planning system and digital innovation as well as two special reports on the planning system in England and digital innovation.

In the evening, conference attendees were joined by finalists from the Architect of the Year Awards and Building Awards to celebrate the sector’s best and brightest, while our inaugural Future Thinkers Awards were presented.

>> Explore some of the highlights of the day here

Next Sir John Armitt, National Infrastructure Commission Katy Dowding, president and CEO, Skanska UK Chloe McCulloch, Building's editor Net zero panel: Chloe McCulloch, Building; Andrew Reynolds, RLB; Lynne Sullivan, National Retrofit Hub, Jimmy Close, Mitek, Karl Desai, Lendlease, Simon Wyatt, Cundall Building safety panel: Suzannah Nichol, Build UK, Ben Smallwood, LABC Warranty, Peter Capelhorn, CPA, Andrew Mellor, PRP, Amanda Stubbs, Trowers & Hamlins Martha Tsigkari, Foster + Partners Digital panel: Thomas Lane, Building; Paul Drayton, Laing O'Rourke; Maria Mamoura, Bryden Wood; Tony Wells, Merit; Chris Bowie-Hill, Hydrock Andrew Carpenter, chief executive of the Structural Timber Association Jack Pringle, chair of RIBA board and MD at Studio Pringle Alice Graham, Procure and member on the Building the Future Commission Young Persons' Advisory Panel 1/10 show caption