Hundreds of construction professionals attended the event looking to explore solutions for the built environment
National Infrastructure Commission chair Sir John Armitt headlined an impressive line-up at the inaugural Building the Future conference yesterday.
More than 400 built environment professionals gathered to hear from Armitt, fellow keynote speakers Katy Dowding, president and chief executive of Skanska UK, and Martha Tsigkari, head of the applied R+D group at Foster + Partners, as well as three expert panels.
The conference, held at Church House in Westminster, marked a key milestone for Building’s Building the Future Commission initiative - with the Commission’s interim findings revealed.
Attendees were also given an exclusive first-look at two special Commission reports on the English planning system and digital innovation as well as two special reports on the planning system in England and digital innovation.
In the evening, conference attendees were joined by finalists from the Architect of the Year Awards and Building Awards to celebrate the sector’s best and brightest, while our inaugural Future Thinkers Awards were presented.
With thanks to our partners and sponsors
Building would like to thank Building the Future Commission headline sponsors Gleeds and Fenwick Elliott, conference sponsors LABC Warranty, Merit, MiTek, RLB, and Trowers & Hamlins.
We’d also like to thank our partners BuildUK, Constructing Excellence, the Construction Products Association, The Housing Forum, and UKGBC.
Finally a huge thank you to our Architect of the Year Awards and Building Awards sponsors: AET Flexible Space, Aluprof, Carlisle, Clement, Core Five, DGP Logistics, Hollis, LABC Warranty, MESH Construction Consultancy, Rockwool, Ryno, Vandersanden, Wilson James, and Zentia.
