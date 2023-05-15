Tell us how your business is using artificial intelligence, as part of Building’s AI Week

As part of Building’s “AI Week” we have launched a reader survey to find out how companies in the construction sector are currently using artificial intelligence (AI) and how they see it shaping the sector’s future.

Our week of coverage focuses on the risks and opportunities AI presents for construction firms, as we talk to leading experts in their field to find out what is happening at the cutting edge of the industry and what could come next.

>> AI Week series, part I: What does artificial intelligence mean for construction?

The findings from this reader survey will feed into the work of the Building the Future Commission, on aspect of which focuses on digital innovation.

Building’s editorial director Chloe McCulloch said: “Construction is not one cohesive industry that moves at the same pace and adopts the same approach, and that is why our commission has set out to find out what is happening on the ground with our reader survey out this week.

“We want to hear views from those working for all types of businesses that deliver projects day in day out.”

The online survey form should take no longer than five minutes complete, we really value your input – thank you.