Tell us how your business is using artificial intelligence, as part of Building’s AI Week
>> Complete our reader survey here >>
As part of Building’s “AI Week” we have launched a reader survey to find out how companies in the construction sector are currently using artificial intelligence (AI) and how they see it shaping the sector’s future.
Our week of coverage focuses on the risks and opportunities AI presents for construction firms, as we talk to leading experts in their field to find out what is happening at the cutting edge of the industry and what could come next.
>> AI Week series, part I: What does artificial intelligence mean for construction?
The findings from this reader survey will feed into the work of the Building the Future Commission, on aspect of which focuses on digital innovation.
Building’s editorial director Chloe McCulloch said: “Construction is not one cohesive industry that moves at the same pace and adopts the same approach, and that is why our commission has set out to find out what is happening on the ground with our reader survey out this week.
“We want to hear views from those working for all types of businesses that deliver projects day in day out.”
The online survey form should take no longer than five minutes complete, we really value your input – thank you.
The Building the Future Commission
The Building the Future Commission is a year-long project, marking Building’s 180th anniversary, to assess potential solutions and radical new ways of thinking to improve the built environment.
The major project’s work will be guided by a panel of 19 major figures who have signed up to help shape the commission’s work culminating in a report published at the end of the year.
The commissioners include figures from the world of contracting, housing development, architecture, policy-making, skills, design, place-making, infrastructure, consultancy and legal. See the full list here.
The project is looking at proposals for change in eight areas:
- Education and skills
- Housing and planning
- Energy and net zero
- Infrastructure
- Building safety
- Project delivery and digital
- Workplace culture and leadership
- Creating communities
>> Editor’s view: And now for something completely positive - our Building the Future Commission
>> Click here for more about the project and the commissioners
Building the Future is also undertaking a countrywide tour of roundtable discussions with experts around the regions as part of a consultation programme in partnership with the regional arms of industry body Constructing Excellence. There is also a young person’s advisory panel.
We are inviting readers to submit ideas for how to improve the built environment through our online form which will form part of our Ideas Hub.
No comments yet