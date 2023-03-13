Chloë McCulloch
Chloe McCulloch is editorial director at Assemble Media Group.
She oversees three publications: Building, Building Design and Housing Today – bringing relevant and impactful news, insight and analysis to professionals in the built environment.
She also hosts many of AMG’s online and live events.
Contact info
- Tel:
- 020 3011 3140
- Email:
- chloe.mcculloch@building.co.uk
- Comment
Ministers’ unhelpful messaging around HS2 is damaging to UK plc
Recent decisions to delay investment in key parts of the railway undermine business confidence, which costs us all
- Comment
T&T’s takeover of Alinea has met with mixed emotions, why?
There has been some sadness and disappointment at the deal, but also admiration for the flag-bearer for independent QS firms
- Comment
Time to think big: Building celebrates 180 years
In this anniversary year we have launched the Building the Future Commission to identify how construction can change and improve – we also look back at our long heritage by digging into the archive
- Comment
It has been a rollercoaster of a year – now strap in for 2023
Contractors and housebuilders in this week’s league tables have shown resilience through tough times – can they do it all over again next year?
- Comment
And now for something completely positive: our Building the Future Commission
To celebrate 180 years of the magazine, we have launched an ambitious, year-long project to find solutions to construction’s challenges – with your help
- Comment
Trussonomics bangs on about growth but it has just made a recession more likely
Firms were already grappling with severe inflation, an energy crisis and a tight jobs market – now the mini-Budget has made their problems even bigger
- Comment
Politics is on hold just when business is most in need of firm direction
As the industry impatiently awaits clarity on Truss’s plans, we still don’t even know the name of the new construction minister
- Comment
Manchester’s moment – building on the city’s cultural legacy
The city could become an examplar of how urban centres can offer a way of life that is attractive and sustainable
- Comment
For the sake of the planet, we need to fashion some order out of this chaos
The Tory leadership contest is an unwelcome hiatus at a time when vital decisions need making for the country’s future
- Comment
In the face of external forces, construction must focus on productivity
The sector need not succumb to the weakening we see across the whole economy – let’s do what we can
- Comment
How to drop a manifesto pledge without blinking
By downgrading the target of 300,000 new homes to a mere “ambition”, Michael Gove leaves big questions about housing supply unanswered
- Comment
Construction must respond quickly to the fast growing number of vacancies
Job vacancies grew faster than in any other sector in the UK economy in Q1, and there’s an elephant in the room no one wants to talk about
- Comment
Ukraine’s refugee crisis – businesses want to help but it’s not proving easy
Business leaders, with their reputation for cutting through problems, have a role in pushing ministers to take a more active role
- Comment
Let’s talk about construction’s people problem
Building invites you to be part of its Every Person Counts coverage, giving voice to those tackling the acute skills crisis facing construction
- Comment
High energy costs – it’s not just households who are feeling the pinch
The impact of on businesses is not yet part of the public debate – but it should be
- Comment
Choppy waters ahead but growing confidence we can ride out the storm
One of the biggest risks to construction’s recovery is the recruitment crisis
- Comment
An end of year challenge to the eternal optimists
Is it gloom all round now people are back to Zoom meetings in pyjama bottoms?
- Comment
Net zero and how to get the best out of construction materials
Tips from Webb Yates engineers on how to think creatively and sustainably about projects
- Comment
Building Talks Net Zero Podcast: Materials matter - how to use concrete and steel responsibly in buildings
Episode 6: Interview with engineering firm Webb Yates and a visit to Feilden Fowles ‘demountable’ studio co-located on a farm | Heat pumps explained
- Comment
Building Talks Net Zero Podcast: Tees Valley mayor on scaling up hydrogen production
Episode 5: Interviews with Ben Houchen, mayor of Tees Valley, and Maria Smith at Buro Happold | Cundall’s Simon Wyatt explains carbon sequestration