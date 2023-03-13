Chloë McCulloch

Chloe McCulloch is editorial director at Assemble Media Group.
She oversees three publications: Building, Building Design and Housing Today – bringing relevant and impactful news, insight and analysis to professionals in the built environment.
She also hosts many of AMG’s online and live events.

Contact info

Tel:
020 3011 3140
Email:
chloe.mcculloch@building.co.uk

