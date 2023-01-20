Gleeds
Gleeds
- Features
How can we tackle the energy crisis?
What does the safe, predictable delivery of energy look like for the many sectors that are central to the ambition? Hollie Tye reports on a roundtable hosted by Gleeds and Building
- Features
Getting the right mix
The ongoing energy emergency and net zero demands are necessitating a shift in the UK’s approach to energy. But what needs to be done? Jordan Marshall explores
- Features
A new chapter for the oldest element
Can hydrogen help to unlock a low carbon future in the UK? Thomas Hawley, director at Gleeds, explores
- Features
Making the most of build build build
How can construction maximise the government’s infrastructure spend in the post-covid recovery? Debika Ray reports on a roundtable hosted by Gleeds and Building
- Features
Roundtable: How construction can help itself
Wherever a project is in the world, there are issues on procurement, regulation and risk. At a roundtable hosted by Gleeds in Brisbane, industry experts considered new ways to tackle them