David Frise

After a career in nuclear submarines, David Frise became an M&E contractor for 25 years before branching out into renewable energy systems, firstly as an installer then as head of sustainability at B&ES. He is now chief executive of the Association of Interior Specialists (AIS) representing the fit out industry, a trustee of SummitSkills and a non executive director of the National Skills Academy for Environmental Technologies. He lives in London, cycles to work and is a long suffering Tottenham Hotspur fan.