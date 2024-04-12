Deal to last three years

Four consultants have won places on a deal to upgrade government buildings.

AtkinsRéalis, Arcadis, Tetra Tech and property consultant McBains have all been chosen for the three-year long project which has been let through the Crown Commercial Services framework.

Called the Workplace Services Projects, the deal for the Government Property Agency will include updating the existing estate, making buildings compliant with net zero regulations as well as refurbishment and new build schemes.

The job will cover project management, cost consultancy and design work.