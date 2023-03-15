Richard Steer

Richard Steer is chairman of the independent international construction consultants, Gleeds.

As well as being a Fellow of the RICS he is also a non-executive director of the RIBA. Under Richard’s direction, Gleeds sponsored the four-year programme of the RIBA’s “International Dialogues: Architecture and Climate Change” series, which included speakers such as Frank Gehry, Sydney Pollack, Lord Richard Rogers and Lord Norman Foster.

In recent years he has personally supported the work of HRH Prince of Wales and the promotion of the Prince’s Foundation for Building Communities.