Richard Steer
Richard Steer is chairman of the independent international construction consultants, Gleeds.
As well as being a Fellow of the RICS he is also a non-executive director of the RIBA. Under Richard’s direction, Gleeds sponsored the four-year programme of the RIBA’s “International Dialogues: Architecture and Climate Change” series, which included speakers such as Frank Gehry, Sydney Pollack, Lord Richard Rogers and Lord Norman Foster.
In recent years he has personally supported the work of HRH Prince of Wales and the promotion of the Prince’s Foundation for Building Communities.
Missed chances and little to excite in Hunt’s first Budget
Today’s statement revealed a chancellor with few short-term solutions for whom survival to the next general election will be an achievement in itself
We’re not lazy, we just need more investment
We are one of the largest employers in the UK with the potential to shape our nation’s future. The government must help us make the most of that opportunity, writes Richard Steer of Gleeds
If last year was a challenge, I’m afraid 2023 doesn’t look any easier
Happy new year? I wish… Many of last year’s issues remain unresolved and we face similar problems in the months ahead, writes Richard Steer
My World Cup diary: final reflections with glory for Argentina in a tournament where minnows triumphed
Richard Steer enjoyed a thrilling World Cup final at the conclusion of a tournament that often challenged football’s world order
My World Cup diary: sing when you're winning, sailors on parade and an evolving nation
Richard Steer soaking up the atmosphere in Qatar’s Al Bayt Stadium as he watches England storm to victory over Senegal
My World Cup diary: stunning stadiums, electric atmospheres and a fitness marathon
Richard Steer enjoys the highs and suffers the lows of being an England supporter at the World Cup
My World Cup diary: build-up, broadcaster banter and Beckham
As the tournament kicks off in Qatar, Richard Steer reflects on his experiences over the first weekend
We feel relieved the autumn statement wasn’t worse, and that’s no accident
Rumour was infrastructure spending would be slashed, thankfully that didn’t happen but everything else looks pretty bad
A non-Budget that was more fantasy economics than fiscal reality
Kwasi Kwarteng’s ‘fiscal event’ was so unusual and has caused such turmoil that it is worth reflecting on 10 days’ later, says Richard Steer
Elizabeth II enhanced our country’s image abroad. What will we do without her?
The UK gained so much from the Queen’s reputation as a global statesperson, let’s hope we can build on her legacy
Short-term solutions must not prevent us from building back better
Boris Johnson made a lot of promises. I fear the next PM may abandon those pledges to ease the cost-of-living crisis
This is not just a green building, this is a Marks & Spencer’s green building…
The argument about the relative benefits of retrofit versus rebuild for the flagship store has been hijacked by cheap political point-scoring, writes Gleeds chairman Richard Steer
We have been working in Ukraine for years. I never imagined events as appalling as these
Two weeks ago we were considering life after covid. Now our staff still in the region are fearing for their lives
In 2022 we will be greener, more flexible and resilient than ever before
Our industry will build on trends over the past 12 months and we will get better at coping with turbulent times
There are tough times ahead – but we're not going back to the future
Rising costs and inflation are now inevitable but the economy is better placed to survive than it was in the 1970s, Richard Steer says
Can the RICS become fit for purpose again?
Only root-and-branch reform can restore the professional body’s credibility after the mass resignation of the senior management team, Richard Steer says
Is Gleeds the next acquisition target? We’d prefer to stay independent
Richard Steer believes T&T and CBRE make a good match, but a merger is not on the horizon for his business
Materials shortages should boost our green ambitions
The current scarcity of key carbon-intensive products is the catalyst we need to focus on building more sustainably, Richard Steer says
What can construction learn from M&S, John Lewis and the Co-op?
Retailers are taking their customers’ concerns about the climate crisis to heart, but Richard Steer is not sure the building industry can say the same
Should we be paid more post-covid?
Financial rewards may be in some people’s sights, but many seem focused on making their better work/life balance permanent, says Richard Steer