The upcoming railway line has introduced a new accelerator programme, in a bid to carry out major projects.

Today, HS2 has launched its sixth innovation accelerator programme. The latest version of the programme, which has opened for bids, is aiming to get current and new tech firms to propose advanced technologies to accelerate the design process, boost efficiency of handover or “fortify the position of the circular economy.”

Jon Kelly, senior innovation manager at HS2 , said: “HS2 is at peak construction in 2024 and there’s still a vast amount to do on what remains Britain’s largest investment in transport infrastructure. It therefore offers a huge opportunity to develop and or hone technologies to help deliver Britain’s new high speed railway.”

“HS2’s innovation accelerator is a metaphorical laboratory and test bench to develop new tech solutions to drive improved productivity and efficiencies for the high speed rail programme and future projects – both large and small.”

The construction process of HS2, which will create a transport connection between London and Birmingham, has already started. Once this process is finished, the journey period between London and Birmingham, will be reduced by nearly a half. Additionally, HS2 says that it would also allow for greater space for trains, within the busiest areas of the west coast mainline.

In June, the Accelerator programme will be joined by up to six enterprises and the deadline for applications is April 28th. To make an application, visit Connected Places Catapult’s website.

The solutions from firms will be presented and pitched to investors as well as the supply chain of HS2. This will be comprised of “specialist suppliers to the project” as well as the biggest global engineers.