Firm completes internal rejig triggered by promotion of former boss to wider HS2 role at business

Balfour Beatty has appointed company veteran Steve O’Sullivan to the project director role at its HS2 station scheme at Old Oak Common in west London.

O’Sullivan, who has been with the business since 1980, replaces Nigel Russell who was promoted to chief executive at Balfour’s HS2 business earlier this year.

Balfour is carrying out the work in joint venture with French firms Vinci and Systra with the station set to be the main London terminus when the railway opens.

Schemes O’Sullivan has worked on during his time at the country’s biggest contractor include the Whitechapel Elizabeth Line station project and before that T5 at Heathrow.

O’Sullivan said: “There is no infrastructure scheme more recognizable than HS2. It’s a household name and it is therefore an honour to be leading the 2,000 employees who are already working at Old Oak Common and be part of the regeneration of the area in which I grew up.”

Designed by WSP and Wilkinson Eyre, the Old Oak Common job involves building six platforms for HS2 trains as well as eight platforms on the adjacent Great Western Main Line.