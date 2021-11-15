Jack Pringle
Jack studied at the Bristol University where he won the Professor’s Prize before qualifying as an architect. He worked for Sir Phillip Powell at Powell and Moya for eight years, working on social housing and other public sector projects. In 1981 Jack started his own practice, which currently operates at Perkins+Will.
Jack has worked for an international client list on offices, hotels and particularly, major office fit-out projects; clients include Rothschild, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Bank of America, and Allen and Overy. During this period Jack has become involved in changing the world of work through research, collaboration and practice. He is particularly interested in how new technologies drive work practices and how smart premises design can support business objectives.
Jack is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts (RSA), an Honorary Member of the American Institute of Architecture (AIA), a Commandeur des Arts et Lettres (a French government cultural honour), a founder Fellow in the Institute of CPD and a member of the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA). In June 2012 Jack took the Chair of the Construction Industry (CIC) for a two year term.
Jack has worked extensively for the RIBA in the area of practice and education. He has travelled widely advising governments, universities and schools of architecture on architectural education. Jack was elected president of the RIBA in September 2005 for a two year term during which he campaigned on climate change, reforming the UK public procurement through PPP and PFI, training architects to work with school children, improving the design quality of the 2012 Olympics, improving the quality of design of UK housing, reforming the planning system and developing the RIBA’s world class cultural collections. Jac
- Comment
Good COP or bad COP?
Jack Pringle looks back at what’s been achieved at the COP26 climate conference and what is just blah, blah, blah
- Comment
Join me in the last-chance saloon and we’ll rise to the climate change challenge
An awful lot is riding on the COP26 conference in my home town in November, says Jack Pringle. We must lead by example and all make a difference
- Comment
Why we need to get back to the office (at least some of the time)
There is nothing better than real-life meetings with colleagues and contacts, says Jack Pringle. The office is not dead but it must be redefined
- Comment
The timing is perfect – my new venture starts now
As we emerge from the covid-19 nightmare, it is time to get back down to business, says Jack Pringle
- Comment
Fire the starting pistol – there’s an amazing year ahead
There is plenty of money, projects in the pipeline and people are gagging to get back up to speed. The end of an appalling 12 months is in sight, says Jack Pringle
- Comment
Let’s party (and work smarter) when all this is over
It has been an extraordinary and difficult year, but the future can be better and brighter, writes Jack Pringle
- Comment
Brits don’t have the appetite to return to the office, at least not full time
Clients seem divided on what do with their office space, but most think the pandemic will permanently change how and where staff work, says Jack Pringle
- Comment
Getting better: Life after the virus
Our cities and offices will go through radical change during this crisis, and will emerge as more enjoyable places for us all
- Comment
A day in the life of a post-pandemic office worker
Jack Pringle imagines what going into the office might mean for the foreseeable future
- Comment
Post-Brexit, let’s make the best of a booming market
A new era and decade herald fresh opportunities, but environmental impact must continue to be at the top of the industry’s agenda
- Comment
Party manifestos: Reckless spending doesn’t pay off
Even the benefits of infrastructure investment could be limited for the construction industry
- Comment
It started with a referendum…
… and that is exactly how this madness must end – with a second decisive Brexit vote before PM Johnson and his no-deal cronies bankrupt the country
- Comment
European elections: Watch out for splinters
Construction looks set to lose out from the political fragmentation surrounding Brexit – we need fast action to prevent the worst possible consequences
- Comment
It's the climate, stupid
While we’re belatedly panicking over carbon emissions, let’s remember it’s not just about new construction – there’s a lot of refurb work to do
- Comment
In this period of change, markets need a bit of imagination to evolve
This time of instability and rapid change can feel overwhelming, but it’s a brilliant opportunity for those savvy enough to see the possibilities
- Comment
Business in well-regulated markets trumps politics. That’s a good thing
As our politicians prepare to cut the UK from its neighbours, the world of commerce continues to march the opposite way – towards ever greater international co-operation
- Comment
Art for art’s sake: why we need to rebuild Glasgow School of Art
Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s fire-ravaged Glasgow School of Art deserves to be rebuilt, brick by brick
- Comment
Night time is the right time
Could a vigorous night-time economy be the way to help Britain regain its competitive edge in a post-Brexit world?
- Comment
Can there ever be another Will Alsop?
Will Alsop left behind some bizarre-looking buildings and a heap of brilliant anecdotes – but he also showed us how to put art into architecture. Who will take his place?
- Comment
Gallic charm
Want to work in a thriving economy with a confident leader and plenty of projects planned? Either travel back in time to 2000s London – or hop on the Eurostar today