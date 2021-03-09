Jeffrey Brown
Jeffrey Brown is a partner in the London office of Veale Wasbrough Vizards
Insurers told to pay out over covid
The Supreme Court has largely struck down insurers’ appeals against a ruling on their refusal to pay out over covid on business interruption insurance
Does business interruption insurance cover covid?
A recent ruling shows that if insurance is to cover pandemic risks in future, then policy wordings specific to the construction industry will need to be drafted
Litigation costs: No money-back guarantee
Recovering the costs of litigation can be a complex process subject to a variety of constraints
Is it fair to share the pain? Rectifying defects on a project
Jeffrey Brown considers who should pay for the rectification of defects discovered during the work under a target cost contract
Hackitt consultation: Taking a hard line on risk
The insurance market for contractors is increasingly tough, and not just on cladding-related work
Lost profits? Then prove it
A damages claim for delay can include head office overheads and lost profit if certain conditions are met
Legal: The right to exclude
Terms limiting liability must not only be fair but must also correspond with a service provider’s standard terms of business
Legal: Have you got it covered?
Subcontractors should beware of disqualifying themselves from being covered by the contractor’s project insurance
Legal blog: Who pays the bill for Grenfell?
Jeffrey Brown considers building owners’ potential liability claims against architects and contractors for replacing high-rise cladding
NEC4: Events, dear boy, events
NEC4 contains subtle changes to clause 61.3 that relate to compensation events and which await judicial clarification
Had enough of experts?
Expert reports are not ‘expected or required’ in the new edition of the pre-action protocol for construction disputes. But construction claims have less chance of settling without them
Oral agreement: Power of the spoken word
Where a contract insists all changes must be in writing, what effect should there be when changes are introduced following an oral agreement? A recent Court of Appeal case provides guidance
Disclosure of correspondence in litigation
Disclosure of correspondence will be sought by subcontractors in litigation with main contractors. But can they withhold details of settlement agreements?
Clarity begins at home
A recent case that revolved around a party’s liability in relation to asbestos has highlighted once again the importance of clear contract drafting
Touching the void
A recent decision shows the consequences of failing to disclose material facts to insurers - dangers the Insurance Act 2015 should help alleviate
Are you being served?
Unless the employer serves its payment or pay less notices, it should expect to pay the amount applied for - irrespective of the true value of the work actually carried out
Battle of the dictionaries
A recent case shows how contractors wishing to insure against liabilities need to be clear about the meaning of key words
Extensions of time: After the event
The judge’s comments in a judgment around extensions of time provide future guidance
Insurance Bill: Devil in the detail
The Insurance Bill should put an end to ‘basis of contract’ clauses that allow an insurer to avoid liability if a statement in the proposal form is incorrect
Sharing out the risks
BIM is supposed to help eliminate design risk but the different parties on a project must make sure that their responsibilities and liabilities are clearly defined