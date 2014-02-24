John Tebbit
John Tebbit is deputy chief executive of the Construction Products Association. He trained as a civil engineer with British Railways and gained membership of the Institution of Civil Engineers when working with Southern Water Authority, both in pre-privatisation days, so he is a bit older than he looks.
After a short time with a heavy civil and marine contractor, he discovered the joys of a five-day week, working for Celcon, a manufacturer of aircrete blocks.
Many years later after time in business development and other non-technical areas, he left and after a spell as a consultant, joined the Construction Products Association in 2001. He now gets involved in anything that isn’t economics or politics. The main areas are Building Regulations, zero carbon, sustainability and recently BIM.
He is a member of the government’s Building Regulations Advisory Committee and a non-executive director of the Zero Carbon Hub and Robust Details. Some four years ago he and his wife built their own house – a mid-life crisis, Grand Designs-style, white box with lots of windows but without Kevin McCloud. It still entailed plenty of angst and budget problems though.
- Comment
Hedgehog ramps and hypocrisy
Flooding in Somerset has a lesson to teach us about our decisions when it comes to living with nature
- Comment
BIM won't drive green construction
It’s not the tools that are stopping us building greener buildings, it’s us
- Comment
A building is not just for Christmas, it’s for life
Here’s how you find the best or most sustainable material or product for your building
- Comment
Harnessing the hatred of energy firms
Energy efficiency is not very cool but neither is giving all your money to the big six
- Comment
Let’s agree on the data, then argue about what it means
If you’ve not got hard facts on sustainability your argument about it, whatever it is, isn’t worth much
- Comment
Why are sustainbility standards invisible?
We’ve had standards on assessing the sustainability of products for decades - why do so many people fail to acknowledge them?
- Comment
Part L: This is the bare minimum
These changes as the bare minimum to retain credibility for zero carbon from 2016
- News
Water efficiency
Often overshadowed by energy, water efficiency is about to get its own tough rules
- News
Zero carbon homes
All new homes are going to have to be zero carbon by 2016. But what exactly is zero carbon? And how are we supposed to achieve this target?
- Features
You wait all year for a green initiative ...
Sustainability Having introduced a raft of sustainability measures just before Christmas, the government must allow them time to develop into a clear strategy.
- Features
Update: Regulations
The Construction Products Association's John Tebbit finds that there's a worrying degree of rule-bending when it comes to complying with Building Regulations
- Features
Projects update: Regulations
Not only is the controversial Code for Sustainable Homes a watered-down version of BRE’s EcoHomes scheme, but it will have to be revised in about three years …
- News
Future perfect
Imagine a world in which there was a single regulatory checklist and software could check compliance in the time it takes to eat a sandwich. It’s easy if you try …
- Features
L of a challenge
Industry has less than a month to respond to the ODPM’s radical proposals for Part L of the building regs. John Tebbit, industry affairs director at the CPA, picks out the highlights.