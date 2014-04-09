Jon Kirkpatrick

Jon Kirkpatrick heads up sustainability for Lend Lease across the EMEA region, and acts as the central liaison for all sustainability issues across all of its business units. His role covers two essential areas, environmental operations plus associated performance and development innovation and strategy (both environmental and community investment). In addition to embedding sustainability across the business, he is also ultimately responsible for sustainability on major projects at Lend Lease, and works primarily on significant urban regeneration projects across Europe (such as Elephant and Castle & The International Quarter). Jon works closely with the development teams to focus on comprehensive urban and infrastructure problems, including finding solutions for renewable energy, water, waste, transport, biodiversity, green infrastructure and public realm issues through integration of sustainability into design. Before joining Lend Lease, Jon has experience across a wide number of major projects globally including the London 2012 Olympic Park and Education City in Qatar as an associate director of EDAW/AECOM.