Jon Kirkpatrick
Jon Kirkpatrick heads up sustainability for Lend Lease across the EMEA region, and acts as the central liaison for all sustainability issues across all of its business units. His role covers two essential areas, environmental operations plus associated performance and development innovation and strategy (both environmental and community investment). In addition to embedding sustainability across the business, he is also ultimately responsible for sustainability on major projects at Lend Lease, and works primarily on significant urban regeneration projects across Europe (such as Elephant and Castle & The International Quarter). Jon works closely with the development teams to focus on comprehensive urban and infrastructure problems, including finding solutions for renewable energy, water, waste, transport, biodiversity, green infrastructure and public realm issues through integration of sustainability into design. Before joining Lend Lease, Jon has experience across a wide number of major projects globally including the London 2012 Olympic Park and Education City in Qatar as an associate director of EDAW/AECOM.
Healthier by design
Experts have suggested that up to £1bn a year could be saved on healthcare if the UK introduced better town and city planning
Energy-efficient homes: Not just a 'nice to have'
In a nation struggling with its domestic energy bills, it is up to developers to design homes that save the residents money
Britain needs to close its skill gap on sustainable construction
Techniques that are common place in much of Europe and North America are still relatively rare in the UK. If we’re to compete in the global market we need to catch up - and soon
Tackling air pollution at Elephant & Castle
The south London neighbourhood is currently famous for its grim gyratory system, but the future of Elephant & Castle is green
Designing out waste by refusing to create it
Achieving zero construction site waste and minimal on-site pollution can