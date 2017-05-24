Laurence Cobb

Laurence Cobb is head of the construction and engineering group at Taylor Wessing, The Lawyer magazine’s Law Firm of the Year 2013. Laurence is experienced in dispute management for projects of all sizes, both domestic and international. His clients, range from large corporations to small contractors, and local authorities to subcontractors. Laurence is a member of the Society of Construction Law and is referred to as an expert in both Chambers and Legal 500 Directories. He was educated at King Edward VII School, Lytham, Manchester University, and Chester Law College.