Laurence Cobb
Laurence Cobb is head of the construction and engineering group at Taylor Wessing, The Lawyer magazine’s Law Firm of the Year 2013. Laurence is experienced in dispute management for projects of all sizes, both domestic and international. His clients, range from large corporations to small contractors, and local authorities to subcontractors. Laurence is a member of the Society of Construction Law and is referred to as an expert in both Chambers and Legal 500 Directories. He was educated at King Edward VII School, Lytham, Manchester University, and Chester Law College.
- Comment
Promise to be good
Recent years have seen the use of ‘good faith’ provisions in construction contracts. But what does an expression of good faith mean in practice?
- Comment
‘Oops, sorry, I didn’t notice …’
Getting notices right under the contract can be critical to the success of your project. Pleading ignorance, or hoping things will be sorted out later, can lead to disaster
- Comment
Defects: Making it right
Contractors are expected to come back and repair any defects after completion of a scheme but if they refuse – or an employer does not ask them – who carries the cost?
- Comment
Weather delay: Come rain or come shine
How bad does the weather have to get for it to warrant an extension of time? We need to be aware of our contractual entitlements in exceptional weather conditions
- Comment
Claims for distress: Bit of an upset
Can you put a price on the distress and anxiety caused by a building project that goes awry? Some previous cases provide guidance
- Comment
When a helping hand slaps you in the face
A cautionary tale about giving out free advice
- Comment
Tender processes: Fair game
Great care must be taken over payment procedures and timings before and after practical completion, as ignoring them can prove to be a very expensive exercise
- Comment
It's all in the timing
Great care must be taken over payment procedures and timings before and after practical completion, as ignoring them can prove to be a very expensive exercise
- Comment
Love thy neighbour (or sue them)
What happens if something happening on a neighbouring property causes damage to next door?
- Comment
Weather: A British obsession with financial consequences
Until technology allows accurate long term weather forecasts, what can be done to manage the risk?
- Comment
Good knight to adjudication: Is jousting the answer?
Adjudication can become a long drawn out and expensive affair – let’s replace it with jousting
- Comment
When is a building not a building?
Defining what is a building – or more specifically a construction operation – is not as easy as you think
- Comment
Why did you sign that?
Identifying who is liable if that dream property purchase turns into a nightmare can be difficult
- Comment
Keeping the cash flowing
The fair payment charter is clearly going to need some teeth and enforcement powers but who the teeth will belong to and what the enforcement measures will look like remain to be seen
- Comment
Party wall time
What are the processes and pitfalls of drawing up a party wall award?
- Comment
Net contribution clauses: Make sure it's 'crystal clear'
Net contribution clauses have become common place in certain construction agreements such as consultant appointments, warranties and third party rights schedules in favour of purchaser and tenants
- Comment
Choosing subcontractors: My choice but your fault
What happens when the client wants to have its cake and eat it by choosing the subcontractors but making the main contractor wholly responsible for their performance?
- Comment
Claims resuscitation: The patient may already be dead
If you believe you have a claim under a construction contract be conscious of the risk of expiry of limitation
- Comment
Expert shopping: They're not just for Christmas
Choose carefully when picking an expert to support your case – replacing them if they don’t provide the answers you want may prove difficult
- Comment
Corruption: Time for a deep-clean
A CIOB survey suggests that corruption is still rife in construction. So what more can be done to remove this stain on the industry’s reputation?