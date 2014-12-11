Matthew Rhodes

Matthew is a sceptic about sustainability as a meaningful economic concept, but he is strongly committed to high quality, efficient construction markets driven by customer needs and based on rewarding companies for delivering value through the complete building life cycle. He established Encraft in 2003 to lead in developing competitive markets for low carbon construction and distributed energy technologies in the UK, and provided the vision behind landmark national projects including Birmingham Energy Savers and the Warwick Wind Trials. Encraft is uniquely positioned as a building physics consultancy, project developer and software business working at the leading edge of market development and low carbon technology deployment with many of the major construction and utility companies. Before establishing Encraft, Matthew worked for a number of global energy companies, and he began his career as a manufacturing engineer. He’s a Fellow of the Institution of Engineering and Technology and regular speaker at national events such as Ecobuild.