Matthew Rhodes
Matthew is a sceptic about sustainability as a meaningful economic concept, but he is strongly committed to high quality, efficient construction markets driven by customer needs and based on rewarding companies for delivering value through the complete building life cycle. He established Encraft in 2003 to lead in developing competitive markets for low carbon construction and distributed energy technologies in the UK, and provided the vision behind landmark national projects including Birmingham Energy Savers and the Warwick Wind Trials. Encraft is uniquely positioned as a building physics consultancy, project developer and software business working at the leading edge of market development and low carbon technology deployment with many of the major construction and utility companies. Before establishing Encraft, Matthew worked for a number of global energy companies, and he began his career as a manufacturing engineer. He’s a Fellow of the Institution of Engineering and Technology and regular speaker at national events such as Ecobuild.
Some sensible thinking on energy efficiency
Labour’s policy plans, outlined last month, have much going for them
Passivhaus' power as a quality standard for buildings
The Passivhaus standard can improve all sizes and types of projects - I’ve seen the evidence
Weaker Building Regulations will hurt UK construction most
Last week’s zero carbon climb down will hit industry exports
A new model for ECO
The difficult bit is turning principles into practice
Time to move on from ECO
The government’s flagship retrofit policy is now even more flawed than when it started
Who’s responsible for making the Green Deal work?
The government should have realised long ago that small firms were best placed to deliver its flagship scheme
Why do we put up with these dumb homes?
If our homes were a car they would be about as advanced as a 1950s Cadillac
Let's use ECO extension to reshape the market
ECO is fundamentally flawed but we can build something better if we just stick to three simple rules
Energy infrastructure is fundamentally local
Both construction and energy markets are too centralised and not equiped to tackle climate change
The government has lost the plot with allowable solutions
The proposed central fund in the allowable solutions consultation widens the gap between construction and energy markets
Is it time for a radical rethink of Building Regulations?
Making developers liable for a building’s performance would benefit both customer and industry
Six tests for the Green Deal
If you put the Green Deal through six tests for a policy’s success, it fails on all counts