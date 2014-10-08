Mike Putnam

Mike Putnam is the president and chief executive officer of Skanska UK. He has led the company’s Injury-Free Environment programme which, since 2009, has halved the number of injuries on Skanska sites. Alongside government minister Michael Fallon he is co-chair of the Green Construction Board. He is also a member of the Construction Leadership Council, developing a vision and strategy for the sector in 2025. Mike is a chartered engineer and Fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers.