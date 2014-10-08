Mike Putnam
Mike Putnam is the president and chief executive officer of Skanska UK. He has led the company’s Injury-Free Environment programme which, since 2009, has halved the number of injuries on Skanska sites. Alongside government minister Michael Fallon he is co-chair of the Green Construction Board. He is also a member of the Construction Leadership Council, developing a vision and strategy for the sector in 2025. Mike is a chartered engineer and Fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers.
Waiting for a green light
Firms already taking up carbon-reducing policies have found a wealth of advantages beyond helping the environment. Those waiting until government legislation comes in may miss out
In construction, good relationships count
Being ethical and treating your supply chain properly can guard against risks like inflation
New year, new thinking
We need more of the initiative and drive behind proposals such as London’s Garden Bridge
The diversity dilemma
Getting more women into construction is vital - but it won’t be easy
Let's hold firm on green growth
Green is good for business, good for society and it’s the only way forward
Distinctive exports are key to industry’s future
Construction 2025 aspires to increase UK exports 50%, which looks ambitious but I see big opportunities for UK firms abroad
The tipping point in recovery
We need to watch out for rising supply chain prices turning projects into loss-makers