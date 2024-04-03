Arup’s UK chair Jerome Frost has formally taken over as the new chair of the overall group.

As well as the UK, Frost was the chair of Arup’s business in the Middle East, India and Africa and part of the group board.

The move had been announced last September when the firm said Alan Belfield would be stepping down at the end of March, after five years in the role. Belfield has spent more than 30 years at the business and was previously its chief operating officer.

Frost, who has been with the business since 2012 after joining from the Olympic Delivery Authority where he was head of London 2012’s design and regeneration, began his role on Monday.

The group chair is officially chosen by Arup Trustees for a maximum period of five years.