West Bromwich work to begin this September and last two years

Contractors have been put on notice for up to £35m worth of work to design and build 147 new affordable homes in the Black Country.

Social housing provider GreenSquareAccord is looking for a partner to help it redevelop a former National Grid site at Swan Lane, West Bromwich.

The contract, which is valued at between £28m and £35m, begins this September and runs for two years.

The scheme, which has received a £3.2m grant from the Black Country Local Enterprise Partnership, was given planning permission by Sandwell Council at the end of 2022.

The development will provide 41 two- and 24 three-bedroom houses as well as 17 one- and 65 two-bed apartments.

GreenSquareAccord, which was formed in April 2021 by the merger of Accord Housing Association and GreenSquare Group, provides social housing and support services to roughly 54,000 people

Firms have until 7 July to bid.