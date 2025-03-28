After an overwhelmingly positive response to our 2024 list of 40 talented individuals under 40, we are consulting the industry once more to select our 2025 cohort.

We are looking for high achievers who can demonstrate success in their chosen trade or profession – from site managers to planners to sustainability consultants to digital tech experts, and every role in between.

>> Click here to view our 40 Under 40 rising stars named in 2024

If you want to nominate someone who is having a big impact through their work in the built environment and could one day be a future leader, get in touch.

To be considered for the list, the nominee needs to be under 40 (those who turn 40 from 1 January 2026 can still enter) and will need to answer a simple Q&A style survey. Companies can submit more than one nomination for consideration but we will only admit one staff member per company to the final published list.

Building’s editorial team will select the final 40 names by taking into account people’s stand-out achievements at work and in the wider industry, as well as looking for representation of the wide range of roles and disciplines in different sectors.

Our call for entries closes on 2 May. Successful applicants will appear in Building’s 40 Under 40 coverage due to be published later in the year and they will all be invited to editorial focus groups to inform coverage of industry issues.

>>Click here to complete Building’s 40 Under 40 2025 application

If you have any further questions about the application process you can email alex.funk@assemblemediagroup.co.uk.