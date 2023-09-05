New arrival will work on commercial office and fit-out schemes

Aecom has poached a director from Mace to beef up its London cost management team.

Phil Breeden joins as senior director, reporting to the firm’s head of cost management in the capital James Barton.

His brief is to grow the firm’s workload sin London and the South-east and will lead its commercial office and end-user fit-out business in the region.

Barton said: “In spite of challenging economic conditions and viability concerns, London and the broader European and global market continues to provide growth opportunities for our business.”

Breeden was a director at Mace’s cost consulting arm in London. He spent more than 20 years at RLB before leaving that business to become a director at RPS.