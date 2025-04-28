US firm eyes further push into £250bn water and energy market

Aecom has bought Scottish consultant Allen Gordon for an undisclosed sum.

The firm, which specialises in the water and energy sectors, was set up[ in 1971 and employs around 35 people from offices in Perth, Stirling and Inverness.

Aecom said: “The addition of the Allen Gordon team further enhances Aecom’s positioning ahead of substantial expected investment totalling more than £250bn over the next decade in the water and energy markets across the region.”

The chief executive of Aecom’s Europe and Indian region, Richard Whitehead, added: “Allen Gordon has trusted relationships with key clients across the region and maintains substantial framework capacity from repeat clients that provides tremendous opportunities for growth.”

In its last set of results, Aecom Ltd, which covers most of its UK business, said revenue in the year to 27 September last year was up 2% to £777m. Pre-tax profit was up 3& to £37m.