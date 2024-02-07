Consultant Introba has brought in a former Aecom director to head up its UK and Europe business.

Richard Hansen started this week at the firm, which includes the former Integral and Elementa names, after spending the past 18 years in the US working on Aecom schemes from California on the west coast to New York in the east.

Hansen started at Oscar Faber in 1997 and joined Aecom when the firm bought Faber and Maunsell more than 20 years ago, later merging them before rebranding them as Aecom in 2009.

His CV includes working on the Paddington Central scheme in London as well as jobs in Los Angeles and Abu Dhabi while for the past four years he has been based in New York as a programme director.

In the UK, Introba is known for its work on sustainable building projects such as Hackbridge Primary School in Sutton, the UK’s first Passivhaus Plus and net zero energy school, and Room2 in Chiswick, a whole-life net-zero hotel.

It has also been working with UCL on both its Marshgate building that is part of the UCL East campus in Stratford and on the upgrade of the UCL Roberts building, which is used for mechanical engineering research, in Bloomsbury.

Two years ago, the firm’s parent, then known as Integral Group, rebranded itself and its engineering and consulting subsidiaries with the Introba name.

Introba has more than 1,000 staff worldwide and several offices across the US, Canada and Australia as well as two offices in Oxford and London at 150 Holborn.