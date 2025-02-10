Sudden departure of Colin Wood comes amid several changes at global business

Aecom has confirmed that its chief executive for Europe has left the business as part of a wider shake-up at the firm’s global business.

Colin Wood, whose remit also included India, was appointed to the role in summer 2020, following the sudden departure of previous chief executive David Barwell.

But the Dallas-headquartered business said this morning that Wood, who joined Aecom in 2017 as boss of its UK and Ireland transportation arm following a spell at the Defence Infrastructure Organisation, had now gone.

In a statement, Aecom said: “Colin Wood will be departing from his role as Europe & India regional chief executive after nearly eight years with Aecom. We appreciate his many contributions and wish him the best in his next chapter.”

Wood has been replaced by Richard Whitehead who was Aecom’s buildings and places global business line chief executive.

Whitehead started out at Bullen and Partners before it was bought by Aecom in 2005, later being merged into another Aecom acquisition Faber Maunsell. Commenting on his new role, Whitehead said: “My primary focus will be to deliver continued excellence for our clients and strengthen collaboration across our global network to secure growth.”

At the time of his previous promotion in November 2022, Whitehead was replaced as Europe and India boss of its building and places by Jo Streeten.

Wood’s sudden departure – less than two weeks ago he was welcoming the move by chancellor Rachel Reeves to support plans for a third runway at Heathrow Airport – comes as Aecom announced a slew of changes at its global business. These have seen Bane Gaiser named buildings and places global business line chief executive and Sam Donelson as US East & Latin America regional chief executive.

In a statement, Aecom said: “With extensive industry experience, including long-standing careers at Aecom, these leaders will oversee operations in their respective business lines and regions, focusing on strategic growth, operational excellence and client service.”