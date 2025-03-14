Aecom has been appointed infrastructure partner for the Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2028.

The firm will be in charge of the infrastructure programme for the games, which will see temporary venues and temporary overlays on existing permanent venues.

The firm’s brief will include the architecture and engineering to deliver LA28 venues, as well as the programme management of their delivery.

Its Aecom Hunt business will oversee the procurement process, cost estimating, scheduling and construction management of the venue infrastructure, the company added.

Hunt is a US construction management business that was bought by Aecom in 2014 and whose roster of stadium jobs in the US includes the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles as well as several baseball stadia in Phoenix, Seattle and St Louis.

Aecom has previously worked on the Tokyo, Rio and London Olympic games.