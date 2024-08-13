Developer releases first images of proposals for major residential scheme on Vauxhall site

Office developer CLS Holdings has released the first images of Allies & Morrison’s plans for the redevelopment of the National Crime Agency’s (NCA) headquarters in Vauxhall.

A first round of consultation has set out proposals to demolish the NCA’s base at Citadel Place and replace it with a major residential scheme containing around 450 student bedrooms, at least 200 homes and 6,500 sq m office space.

The scheme would replace several 1980s buildings on the site with four newbuild blocks up to 16 storeys in height centred around a series of planted squares and public spaces.

Citadel Place, which backs onto the Nine Elms to Waterloo viaduct close to Albert Embankment, is currently a high security complex of buildings ringed by a metal fence.

The NCA, a non-ministerial government department which tackles organised crime including drug trafficking, has been the long term tenant on the site but its lease runs out in 2026.

CLS Holdings described the current buildings as outdated and failing to make a positive contribution to the surrounding streets.

It said its emerging proposals will seek to bring “vibrancy and activity” to the site with new “attractive and welcoming” green public spaces which could host community events.

The developer is also considering “public-facing uses” at the ground floor level to help activate the current streetscape.

Allies & Morrison is said to have carried out a study of local architecture and facades and will aim to reference the local streetscape in more detailed design proposals due to be unveiled at a second consultation round later this year.

CLS’s current plans for the site appear to be a refinement of an early vision outlined in a technical document submitted to Lambeth council in February which proposed a larger scheme of 550 student bedrooms, 300 homes and office space in buildings up to 20 storeys in height.

CLS said the changes reflect initial discussions with planning officers at the council and aims to reduce the visual impact of the scheme on neighbouring buildings and the adjacent Pedlar’s Park.

The firm also owns the neighbouring Spring Mews development, a 378-bed student accommodation scheme designed by the Manser Practice which was completed in 2014.