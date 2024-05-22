Hugh Broughton Architects has said its restoration of Clifford’s Tower in York could not incorporate wheelchair accessibility without having a “catastrophic impact” on the 11th century monument after the project was not awarded RIBA’s top architecture prize for the region.

The scheme had been unanimously chosen as the winner of RIBA Yorkshire’s 2024 Building of the Year award but was pulled at the last minute because the lack of wheelchair access at the site was deemed to be in conflict with RIBA’s core values.

Practice founder Hugh Broughton has now said the nature of the site, which sits atop a steep 10m high mound, made fulfilling client English Heritage’s brief for the project to include significant accessibility improvements “extremely challenging”.

He said the practice and the project’s access consultant, Martin McConaghy of IDACS, had worked with several access groups in York and prepared nine options to improve accessibility. Government heritage advisor Historic England was then consulted on the impact these options would have on the scheduled ancient monument.

Proposed interventions included a spiral ramp, a funicular, a lift tower and a lift buried within the mound itself, all of which would have severely damaged the site, Broughton said, adding that this had been “both recognised and highlighted by the access groups we consulted with”.

The longlist was then narrowed down to four options which were sent to a public vote conducted both online and in person to ask for a preferred solution.

Broughton said the solution selected in the public consultation was the design which was built, which includes handrails and resting areas in the steps leading up to the castle and a ”myriad of features to enhance physical and intellectual access” inside the tower, including braille panels.

He added: “We realise that the RIBA National Panel are probably unaware of this process. However, we hope that this explanation will provide them with reassurance that we and English Heritage place access to this country’s heritage as a primary priority, just as they do, and that we have achieved a remarkably accessible solution in the context of significant challenges.”

Jury chair for the RIBA Yorkshire awards Lucy Plumridge said that the central RIBA awards group felt that it “would not be appropriate” for the project to receive the award because of the lack of wheelchair access.

The restoration of Clifford’s Tower, which includes a new timber roof and walkways, was praised by RIBA judges for its “quality and the craftsmanship” and for “transforming and preserved the [original] building for future generations.” The scheme, which was designed in collaboration with heritage conservation practice Martin Ashley Architects, was handed the region’s Conservation Award and Client of the Year.