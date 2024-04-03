Ardmore has been appointed to carry out work on a life sciences campus in King’s Cross for developer Reef.

The second phase of work at the Tribeca scheme involves buildings designed by architect Bennetts Associates as part of a wider project which has involved redeveloping a former postal sorting office known as the Ugly Brown Building by its occupants.

Under the second phase, Ardmore will build three buildings – The Reflector, The Assembly and The Connector – which will include laboratories, shops, restaurants and a 12-storey residential building. The value of the contract is £236m.

The first phase of work at the site, a £35m building called the Apex which has secured The London BioScience Innovation Centre as its first tenant, is being carried out by VolkerFitzpatrick.

Ardmore’s work is due to complete by 2026 with others working on the scheme including project manager and cost consultant Gardiner & Theobald.