Ardmore has won a £50m scheme to redevelop a City of London office block first built more than 100 years ago.

The scheme at 5 Chancery Lane is in the heart of London’s legal district will start next month and is due to finish by spring 2026. Development manager is LS Estates.

Designed by Foggo Associates, the work includes demolishing an existing top floor and incorporating two new floors. A new roof terrace will be built using Cross-Laminated Timber.

The revamped block, which dates back to 1910, will include close to 106,000 sq ft of office space and was first given planning by the City in 2020.

Others working on the deal include QS and project manager Gardiner & Theobald.