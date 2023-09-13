Just two weeks left to secure your space at the inaugral conference
Sir John Armitt, chair of the National Infrastructure Commission is heading the list of prestigious industry speakers lined up to address the inaugural Building the Future Commission conference in London later this month.
Armitt, who will deliver the conference’s closing speach, will be joined by two other keynote speakers Katy Dowding, president & CEO, Skanska UK, and Martha Tsigkari, head of the applied R+D group, Foster + Partners.
The conference, which will be held at Church House in central London on 27 September, will also feature three expert panels exploring net zero, building safety and digital construction.
Chloe McCulloch, editorial director, Building will open the conference, revealing the commission’s interim findings, including two exclusive reports from the commission’s work which will be made available to attendees on the day.
The Building the Future Commission is a year-round project, as Building celebrates its 180th anniversary, looking at radical and challenging ideas that could help transform the built environment. The commission aims to tap into innovative ideas, amplify them and be an agent for change.
At the conclusion of the conference attendees will be joined by the finalists for both the Architect of the Year Awards and Building Awards to celebrate the best and brightest in the sector.
During the shortlisting party, the results of the Future Thinkers Award, a Building the Future Commission initiative designed to recognise innovative ideas from those aged under 35 in the sector, will be announced.
