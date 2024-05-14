Plans to be submitted later this year

Barratt will partner with Asda to build up to 1,500 new homes in a major mixed-used redevelopment of one of the supermarket chain’s sites in North-west London.

The pair have today unveiled plans to transform a 10 acre site in Park Royal, which is currently home to an Asda superstore.

If approved, the scheme would see a new 60,000 sq ft Asda store built, with a number of apartments built on a landscaped podium above.

Around 500 of the new homes will be designated as affordable and the majority will be dual aspect.

The residential aspect has been designed to be car free, while 400 parking spaces will be built for Asda customers.

“This transaction is a sign that there is still land to be unlocked in the capital and reflects one of the markets largest land transactions since 2019,” said Craig Carson, managing director of Barratt West London.

“The redevelopment of Park Royal will have a huge impact on the area, with the new town centre unlocking new commercial opportunities for local businesses and providing a new hub for the local community.

“While the proposed delivery of 1,500 new homes will play a vital part in the Old Oak and Park Royal regeneration plans and will help to unlock much needed new and affordable homes in Ealing.”

The proposals, which would allow space for complementary businesses to open new units, is Asda’s first mixed-use redevelopment of an established store site.

>> See also: Barratt agrees to buy rival Redrow in deal worth £2.5bn

Ian Lawrence, head of mixed-use developments at Asda, said: “Asda’s venture into mixed-sse property re-development marks a significant milestone for the business. By working with leading developers like Barratt London, we are able to maximise the full potential of our property portfolio for the first time.”

Work on a planning application is underway and is expected to be submitted later this year.