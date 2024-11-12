Atelier Ten founder Patrick Bellew is stepping down from the business at the end of the year.

Bellew set up the environmental design, building services and lighting design consultancy in 1990 which now has 350 staff and 11 offices worldwide.

Schemes the firm has worked on include Google’s new headquarters at King’s Cross with Heatherwick Studio and BIG, the National Theatre in London with Haworth Tompkins and the WWF’s UK headquarters with Hopkins Architects.

Bellew’s fellow director Nico Kienzl, whom he has worked with over the last 21 years, took over as senior executive director of Atelier Ten internationally last year while Duncan Campbell, who has been a statutory director of London since early 2023, will become executive director, taking on the responsibilities of leading Atelier Ten’s UK offices.

>> See also: Space House: 1960s icon gets another chance to shine

Singaporean infrastructure firm SJ Group bought Atelier Ten four years ago and in a statement it said: “Patrick will move into a new role at SJ, as senior advisor, sustainability, effective January 2025, where he will continue to provide mentorship and ambassadorship of SJ’s sustainability charter to catalyse the transition to a regenerative future.

“Looking ahead Patrick intends to spend more time in academia and will be reprising his position as visiting Professor at the School of Architecture at Yale University to run a design studio in 2025 as well as becoming more involved in supporting design education as part of his role as a Royal Designer for Industry at the RSA.

“Patrick will also be providing strategic consultancy to Atelier Ten as they continue driving impact in the field of sustainable design.”

Bellew added: “After 34 years leading Atelier Ten, four years of which have been within SJ, it is the right time to hand over the baton so I can take on a strategic advisory role and pursue other interests including teaching and writing.

“I have had the immense privilege of working with some incredible people – from colleagues to clients, collaborators, and peers – who have each played a vital role in our ambition for a greener future. I am confident that both Atelier Ten and SJ will continue to drive forward innovation in the built environment to create a more sustainable world.”